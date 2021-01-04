Top Landing Page builders for 2021

A landing page builder is a software designed to help you effortlessly create amazing landing pages to increase your conversions and grow your business. It also lets you choose from a variety of pre-tested templates and is extremely pivotal in converting visitors with various types of landing pages.

Another highlight of the best landing page builders is that they also give you a custom domain name, create heatmaps to keep an eye on engagement, allow integration with concerned webinar software, and provide some wonderful landing page tools to optimize conversions.

Here are our top picks for the best landing page builders to try this coming year-

1) Instapage

Instapage is a popular landing page creator that lets you build personalized, mobile-friendly, and conversion-optimized post-click landing pages. Its mobile experience is like very few other landing page builders due to its built-in AMP support.

Features include drag & drop WYSIWYG editor, support for video as well as a number of social widgets. You can also build forms and get free sub-domains simultaneously.

Starting Price-$149 per month

Link: https://instapage.com/

2)ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels is another landing page builder that helps you in the marketing, selling, and delivering your products online seamlessly. It greatly eases product management using funnel options.

Its features include a dashboard for monitoring business KPIs, campaign analysis and Communication management. CRM help and email autoresponder are also provided.

Starting Price-$97 per month

Link-https://www.clickfunnels.com

3) Landingi

Landingi is a wonderful landing page builder that can be used by creators without any IT and coding skills. This landing page builder not only helps you in creating and publishing your landing pages but also in optimizing them by running a/b tests by yourself.

Features such as Integrations with Salesforce, Mailchimp, Hubspot, etc. further add to the utility of this tool. Moreover, plugins and form creation feature is also available.

Starting Price-$79 per month

Link-https://landingi.com

4) Unbounce

Unbounce’s landing-page software is considered one of the best in the market for landing page builders. It allows you to build custom landing pages with a cornucopia of page elements.

On Unbounce, you can create landing pages for desktop and mobile without any trouble. Furthermore, It offers more than 100 high-converting templates.

Starting Price-$80 per month

Link: https://unbounce.com/

5) Ucraft

Ucraft is a top website builder that helps you to turn your ideas into the beautiful reality of an online website. This tool is tailor-made for everyone looking to develop a personalized website for themselves or to show their business and projects.

Ucraft helps you to move content around and get a business page live at the click of a button. Fast and secure transaction along with hassle-free app integrations further add to the delight of the users.

Starting Price-Free

Link-https://www.ucraft.com

6) Kickoff Labs

KickoffLabs is another popular landing page builder software among users. It lets you set up a campaign combined with a viral loop such as Leaderboards, Waitlists, etc.

Features include the option of creating unlimited landing pages, popups contests, and referrals. Also, A/B testing is provided with all packages.

Starting Price-$14 per month

Link-https://kickofflabs.com

7) PageCloud

PageCloud is a landing page builder that comes with a modern drag-and-drop. On PageCloud, you are provided with thousands of customizable building blocks for your website.

The features include some really aesthetic templates that offer you a starting layout for your new website. It also comes with plenty of stunning fonts.

Starting Price-$20 per month

Link-https://www.pagecloud.com

8)Launchrock

Launchrock is an utterly comprehensive landing page builder software that helps professional individuals as well as businesses who are looking to launch a business or a new product.

It has a really responsive design along with a pre-sale eCommerce feature. You can also keep a track of your customers through audience discovery,

Starting Price-$29 per month

Link-https://www.launchrock.com/

9) Divi

Divi is an extremely useful WordPress theme developed by Elegant Themes. It is one of the original drag-and-drop page builder and is very popular among its users.

Divi lets you build pages visually and lets you take full control of the front end of your website. You can customize every part of your website easily with the help of it without requiring any external help.

Starting Price-$89 per year

Link:https://www.elegantthemes.com/

10) Wishpond

Wishpond is an ever-rising name in the SaaS product sphere and is highly acclaimed due to its user-friendly interface. It is optimized for conversions due to its ease of use.

By selecting just one of their templates and typing in the information you want to collect via landing page forms, you can create your desired landing page. The tool is ideal for both beginners and more professional users.

Starting Price-$69 per month

Link–https://www.wishpond.com/v2/