Top-level attrition rises in Indian startups in 2023 compared to previous years

- Nearly 20 startup CEOs have left their roles within the first eight months of 2023, with top names including DealShare, BharatPe, upGrad, boAt, and Flipkart Health+.
- Changes at the top were due to either joining a new firm or transitioning roles within the same company, at times amidst financial troubles or layoff issues.
- Though a few were facing legal issues, several CEOs stepped into new roles within their companies, indicating the need for stronger governance and internal controls in startups.