Totaled Tesla Resurfaces in Ukraine, Highlighting Vehicle Data Security Concerns

Image Credit: BS (Tech)
  • A totaled Tesla model X sold for parts in the U.S appeared online in Ukraine, raising questions on data security in salvaged cars.
  • The vehicle was sold on a salvage auction site, Copart, highlighting a lack of stringent regulation in some countries allowing totaled cars to be reused.
  • Experts advise owners to disconnect apps and personal information from totaled vehicles, while voicing the need for external security measures such as remote-wipe commands for such vehicles.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

What do you think?

1 Vote