- A totaled Tesla model X sold for parts in the U.S appeared online in Ukraine, raising questions on data security in salvaged cars.
- The vehicle was sold on a salvage auction site, Copart, highlighting a lack of stringent regulation in some countries allowing totaled cars to be reused.
- Experts advise owners to disconnect apps and personal information from totaled vehicles, while voicing the need for external security measures such as remote-wipe commands for such vehicles.
Totaled Tesla Resurfaces in Ukraine, Highlighting Vehicle Data Security Concerns
