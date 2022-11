The first toy brand to enter the digital collectibles market, Mattel previously published Hot Wheels NFT Garage, which saw success in its first three iterations.

The Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 4 release, which will be the first Mattel Digital Collectible to debut on the new market, is now scheduled for December 15.

