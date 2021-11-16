    Toyota chases hydrogen dream as autos get electric

    • As U.N. climate conference delegates considered how to save the planet over the weekend in Glasgow, Toyota Motor’s chief executive was in Japan racing an experimental hydrogen car – a vehicle he says could preserve millions of auto jobs.
    • The colorful Toyota Corolla Sport that Akio Toyoda steered around the Okayama International Circuit in western Japan was powered by a converted GR Yaris engine running on hydrogen.
    • Although Toyota and other carmakers are putting resources into building hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, none have shown the appetite Toyota has for hydrogen engine technology.
