Toyota chases hydrogen dream as autos get electric

As U.N. climate conference delegates considered how to save the planet over the weekend in Glasgow, Toyota Motor’s chief executive was in Japan racing an experimental hydrogen car – a vehicle he says could preserve millions of auto jobs.
The colorful Toyota Corolla Sport that Akio Toyoda steered around the Okayama International Circuit in western Japan was powered by a converted GR Yaris engine running on hydrogen.
Although Toyota and other carmakers are putting resources into building hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, none have shown the appetite Toyota has for hydrogen engine technology.