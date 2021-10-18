HomeNewsToyota to build first US battery plant under $3.4 billion plan
Toyota to build first US battery plant under $3.4 billion plan
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to invest $3.4 billion in the U.S. through 2030 to establish a new company and build its first U.S. battery plant, becoming the latest global automaker to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles through a battery push.
Global automakers have boosted investments in battery production as they race to take on EV market leader Tesla Inc. Last month, Ford Motor Co. announced a plan to spend a record $11.4 billion with South Korea’s SK Innovation Co. to build battery and EV plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.