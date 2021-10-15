Toyota to cut global output 15% in November due to chip shortage

NAGOYA, Japan – Toyota Motor will cut its global auto production in November by 15% from its latest output plan, or around 150,000 vehicles, due to a shortage of semiconductors and the power crunch in China, Nikkei has learned.

Toyota will maintain its global production plan for fiscal 2021 at 9 million vehicles despite the latest output cuts.

The automaker will cut domestic production by around 50,000 vehicles and overseas output by up to 100,000 cars from a forecast it made in late September.