• Trackon Logistics aims to generate Rs 100 crore in revenue from B2B operations.

• The company currently has around warehouses across the country, mainly providing services for B2C and corporates.

• The company plans to expand its services to 10,000 pin codes in the next few years, from the current 5600 pin codes.

