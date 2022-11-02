Traits of top 1% performing businesses: They often predict problems before they happen

Operational excellence adds millions in profits.
My 19 traits of top 1% performing businesses 🧵…
They are updated regularly and give a complete picture.
They often predict problems before they happen.
Also, it promptly closes its books each month+quarter.
The CFO can answer reasonable questions on the spot.
High-performing companies are profitable+growing.
And good at predicting it with a solid budgeting process.
Well-prepared and free of typos.
They follow a consistent template used at each meeting.
Weak performers quit or leave.
Employee churn is low.
If the company meets all deadlines, I worry we’re sandbagging.
If we never meet deadlines, something is wrong.
Not burning out.
But healthily working hard on an inspiring mission.
Body language is good.
I don’t see co-workers who hate each other.
And moved on quickly.
I worry when the same problem festers for months.
Ideally, something like EOS’ V/TO or another 1-page business plan system.
Everyone sees it in the company and is bought in.
Leaders evaluate, hire and fire using them.
Unethical behavior is not tolerated.
It has a clear picture of differentiators.
It uses them to win.
They make the most of their time with the board.
Focused on solving hard problems.
Underperforming orgs love to make easy things hard.
Great ones don’t.
When I’m on the board of great teams, I find I’m usually asking:
“Are you sure we’re not trying to do too much?”
At a fast pace (see OODA Loops)
And create repeatable processes to minimize fire drills.
They listen to feedback and ideas.
They seek to understand criticism rather than argue.
Ideally, by a system like Q12.
Leaders address problem areas directly.
It is also clean and tidy.
Especially the little things like bathrooms and kitchen.
They can explain their logic soundly.
They say, “I don’t know, but I’ll find out.”
Follow me @girdley for more on business and life.
Like/Retweet the first tweet below if you can: https://twitter.com/girdley/status/1587417928110002176
Subscribe here for free:
@girdley
Follow: @girdley
[Via]