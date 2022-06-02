TRON Achieves Multiple Massive Milestones in May

- TRON celebrated a record month of May, achieving multiple massive milestones in a few short weeks.
- From forging strong relationships with issuance platforms like Tether and Circle to establishing the TRON DAO Reserve and launching USDD based on the TRON platform, TRON has built a robust stablecoin armada that includes USDT, USDJ, TUSD, USDC, and USDD.
- The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized stablecoin USDD was announced on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve.
