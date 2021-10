Easily turn one video into multiple content pieces using Piktostory.

– Easily repurpose your webinars, Zoom recordings, virtual events, and more into shorter clips.

– Create branded videos with your brands and fonts.

– Custom resize the dimensions for different social media channels.

– Auto captions in over 60+ languages.

– Edit easily using a transcript-based editor.

All of the above in one video editor, not five!

Penang/Malaysia

Get it