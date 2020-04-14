AMA On Building & Scaling Healthifyme With Tushar, Co-Founder @ Healthifyme [Thursday]

NextBigWhat Huddle has been created to ensure that working remote does not get boring and you continue to get insights + real-world lessons from founders and product leaders on building and scaling product-led businesses.

On Thursday (April 16th), we have Tushar Vashisht, Co-Founder of Healthifyme joining us for an AMA on Building & Scaling Healthifyme, a health and fitness platform.

Healthifyme, which began with an initial investment of only Rs. 15 lakhs, has now surpassed revenues of Rs.100 crore and counts over 16 million users worldwide in 300 cities with 500 coaches on the platform.

With the launch of AI-based Smart Plans for its users as well as major international expansion initiatives, Healthifyme has seen tremendous growth in the last 2 years. This journey of scaling has many lessons and insights that could prove useful to startups in every domain. Tushar will be sharing many of these and taking questions, so make sure to register for this edition of Huddle.

When: April 16th (Thursday) | 5 PM IST

Ideal for: Founders, Product Leaders

You can also watch the AMA live on Facebook & Youtube.

