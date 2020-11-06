TV witnesses highest ever advertising volumes since 2015

The television ratings agency, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has reported that the Indian television industry has witnessed the highest ever ad volumes since 2015.

BARC has attributed this surge to the ongoing festive season and big ticket television events like IPL, KBC and Big Boss. It has also reported that fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms dominated the top advertiser list for this period.

