Twitch updates attire policy to ban implied nudity streams

- Twitch has updated its attire policy to ban ‘topless meta’ and other streams suggesting nudity, prohibiting streamers from implying or suggesting they are fully or partially nude.
- The policy update is a response to the rise of popular streams where streamers appeared naked using clever framing or censor bars, which caused controversy within the Twitch community.
- The company is also developing a feature to blur thumbnails for content tagged for sexual themes, and user settings to filter content labeled with mature tags including sexual themes, tobacco or alcohol use, violence or explicit language.