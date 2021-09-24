Twitter allows users to tip influencers with bitcoin

Twitter Inc will allow people to tip their favorite content creators with bitcoin and will launch a fund to pay some users who host audio chat rooms on its Spaces feature, the company said on Thursday.

Twitter users globally on iOS devices can now send and receive digital payments, which was previously limited to a small group of testers.

In an effort to grow Spaces, Twitter will launch a creator fund to provide financial, technical and marketing support to users who host recurring audio programming on Spaces.