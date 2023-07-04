Twitter alternative Mastodon launches major app revamp as user base grows

  • Mastodon has launched a significant update of its Android app amidst Twitter’s challenges, featuring a Material You redesign and enhanced features.
  • The open source social network has an active user base of 1.4 million monthly active users, up 19%, although down from its peak after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.
  • Mastodon’s Android app now offers more customization options, enhanced profile sections, content filtering, and a new verification system, making it easier for users to find notable people to follow.
