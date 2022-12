The items that will be up for auction by Heritage Global Partners (HGP) are listed on the website BidSpotter. Bidding starts on January 17, 2023, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and concludes on January 18, at 10 a.m.

“They’ve sold for 44 billion, and we’re selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers,” said Nick Dove, a representative at HGP.