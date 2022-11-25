Twitter Blue is coming back next week November 25, 2022 Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)