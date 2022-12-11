Twitter Blue is launching on Monday for $8/month on the web and $11/month on iOS we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50— Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Connect with Login with Linkedin Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)