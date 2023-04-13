Twitter Blue: Owner’s Envy. Neighbour’s Pride

Twitter recently launched its subscription-based service, Twitter Blue. The service offers several benefits to paid subscribers, including the coveted blue tick verification, additional customization options, and exclusive access to certain features. However, as more users flock to the platform to purchase Twitter Blue subscriptions, a concerning trend has emerged.

Many individuals who were previously struggling to get organic engagement on the platform are now opting for paid verification. The belief is that having a blue tick will lead to increased visibility and distribution, and potentially help them gain more followers. Unfortunately, this has led to an influx of average content on users’ feeds, as Twitter Blue subscribers attempt to make the most of their verified status before others catch up.

Content marketing is a commitment, not a campaign. Jon Buscall

This trend has resulted in a significant shift in the way Twitter is used. It is becoming less about quality content and more about status symbols and popularity. The Twitter Blue subscription has created a divide between those who have it and those who don’t, resulting in an “owner’s envy, neighbor’s pride” situation.

Owner’s Envy. (Content) Neighbour’s Pride

Of course, I turned the famous Onida man tagline upside down 🙃

The owner’s envy refers to those who have purchased Twitter Blue subscriptions and are now trying to make the most of their verified status.

These individuals are churning out content that is mediocre at best, hoping to gain more followers and attention. They are trying to use their verified status to boost their popularity, but in doing so, they are diluting the quality of content on the platform.

On the other hand, the neighbor’s pride refers to those who have not yet purchased Twitter Blue subscriptions but are proud of the quality of their content.

These individuals are more concerned with creating quality content that resonates with their followers than they are with status symbols. However, as more Twitter Blue subscribers flood the platform, their content is getting lost in the shuffle.

In the short run, Twitter blue brings $$ to Elon Musk (and decreases the dependency on advertisers), but in the long term, Twitter risks becoming a platform where status symbols and popularity trump quality content, leading to a decline in user engagement and interest in the long term.

Surely, an interesting experiment to watch out for!