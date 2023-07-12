Twitter CEO Claims Growth Amid Falling Web Traffic and Rising Threads’ Popularity

  • Threads, a new social media platform, has gained almost 100 million subscribers in less than a week, reportedly causing a drop in Twitter’s web traffic.
  • Despite reports of a 5% decline in Twitter’s web traffic after Threads was launched, Twitter’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, maintains that the platform’s traffic is growing.
  • If Twitter’s decline continues and Threads’ rapid growth persists, Threads could potentially overtake Twitter, which had 238 million monetizable daily active users last summer.
