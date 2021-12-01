HomeNewsTwitter disallows sharing of “private media” without consent
Twitter disallows sharing of “private media” without consent
In an effort to make its anti-harassment policies more robust, Twitter has updated its private information policy to disallow users from posting photos and videos of private people without their permission.
The move comes a day after 37-year-old Parag Agrawal took over as the CEO, replacing co-founder Jack Dorsey.
While this does not mean that users uploading photos of private individuals will need to submit a consent form while posting, Twitter will take action when anyone reports a violation of the policy.