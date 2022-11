Jane Manchun Wong tweeted – “seeing signs of the feature (encryption) being worked on in Twitter for Android.” Elon Musk later replied to Wong’s tweet with a winking face emoji – a heavy hint that the feature is indeed in development.

Twitter began work on encryption for Twitter DMs back in 2018 under the moniker “secret conversations,” but the feature never materialized.

