Twitter is losing $4mn per day: Elon Musk on layoffs November 5, 2022 Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022