    Twitter is testing an official ‘soft block’ feature

    • Twitter has begun testing the first of its proposed suite of new privacy tools: the ability to remove a follower without blocking them.
    • Twitter’s new remove follower feature is more of a remote unfollow button, a gentler way to create some distance between you and someone else on Twitter.
    • Testing similar functionality as an official Twitter feature is an admission that it could probably be easier and that people could benefit from it.
    [Via]
