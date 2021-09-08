Home News Twitter is testing an official ‘soft block’ feature
- Twitter has begun testing the first of its proposed suite of new privacy tools: the ability to remove a follower without blocking them.
- Twitter’s new remove follower feature is more of a remote unfollow button, a gentler way to create some distance between you and someone else on Twitter.
- Testing similar functionality as an official Twitter feature is an admission that it could probably be easier and that people could benefit from it.
