Twitter Launches Spaces for anyone with 600+ followers; With an Impressive Roadmap

now, everyone with 600 or more followers can host a Space. based on what we’ve learned, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting because of their existing audience. before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on a few things. 🧵

we created Spaces to bring people together in an intimate way to share thoughts and tweets with the power that only the human voice can bring. Spaces is now available to millions of people but the work is not finished bc it is part of a bigger vision built with you, our community

we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping everyone enjoy them with an engaged audience. here are some features we’re working on: – Ticketed Spaces – Co-hosting – Scheduling – More block labels + warnings – Improved captions

Co-hosting: sometimes, it’s fun to host a Space with other people. or you may want help selecting people to speak. soon, you’ll have the ability to choose up to two other people to manage participants and info about the Space, such as the title and description.