Twitter may soon add Bitcoin, Ethereum addresses to profiles

- Micro-blogging platform Twitter may soon develop a new functionality that will allow users to accept payments in Bitcoin and Ethereum via its Tip Jar feature.
- Italian developer Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted screenshots showing that Twitter will allow influencers to add Ethereum and Bitcoin addresses to their Tip Jar accounts soon.
- On August 31, the publication reported that the ability to add Bitcoin and Ethereum wallet addresses to Tip Jar accounts has been spotted on Twitter’s beta version as well.
