Twitter rival Bluesky reaches one million downloads as Instagram’s Threads soars

- App store intelligence provider data.ai reported that invite-only Twitter alternative, Bluesky, has reached over one million downloads on both iOS and Android platforms.
- Despite Twitter’s average of 518,000 new installs per day outstripping Bluesky’s average 8,300 daily installs, the app has shown solid growth particularly following Twitter’s decision to limit readable tweets.
- Bluesky, which has recently secured $8 million in seed funding, announced custom domains as its first paid service, deviating from traditional ad-supported market to generate revenue.