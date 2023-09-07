Twitter Rival T2 Introduces ‘For You’ Feed Feature

  • The microblogging platform T2, an alternative to Twitter, launched a ‘For You’ feed, however unlike other platforms, it won’t enforce it as the default experience.
  • T2’s algorithm for content recommendation relies on factors like user’s relation with the post’s author, post language, relevant interests and content recency.
  • T2, counting Twitter and Google veterans among its founders, aims to build a sustainable and civil community, introducing features like the For You feed to attract more users to its small platform.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals