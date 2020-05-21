Twitter’s Selective Reply feature is..a good idea?

Twitter is testing a feature that lets a tweet’s author limit who can reply to his/her tweet, giving the author, following options:

Everyone,

People You Follow, and

Only People You Mention

Testing, testing…



A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your 👀 out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

This is a very interesting idea, given that Twitter has become a platform of hatred, political bitching et al.

The selective reply feature works in short run, but in the long-term, a feature like this will create a massive echo-chamber. It could take away the entire discourse to self-fulfilling phenomena, leading to decline in long-term usage of the product (I won’t use it if I can’t question the govt / policies on twitter, as it is the only open platform as we speak).

A politician-deciding-not-to-allow-any-opposing-thoughts to a policy-maker only allowing those who follow him/her to reply and decide based on that. That too, when the world is *almost* moving towards totalitarianism.

In short, this could be a great echo-chamber in making, though it could lead to a lot more peaceful Twitter (which helps Twitter attract ad $$ from brands).

But then, is being peaceful more important (is this the only way to curb nuisance @Twitter?) OR is being a great medium for interaction, more important?

The truth is that what’s important for Twitter as a business need not be important for Twitter as a product – and that’s a tough balancing act to follow.

What’s your take?

