Home News Twitter Sets up Dedicated Team to Focus on Cryptocurrency and Decentralized Apps
- Twitter has set up a team to focus on “crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies — including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.” led by Tess Rinearson
- Initially, the team will explore how it can “support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies and to support their work and communities.”
- The company will explore payments, ways for people to create content to earn crypto, and the “decentralization of social media.
