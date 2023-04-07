- Twitter has now shut off its free API.
- This has caused disruption to apps and websites.
- Twitter had previously announced it would cut off access in early February, but made the move without providing an updated timeline.
Twitter shuts off free API, causing disruption to apps and websites
- Twitter has now shut off its free API.
- This has caused disruption to apps and websites.
- Twitter had previously announced it would cut off access in early February, but made the move without providing an updated timeline.
[Via]