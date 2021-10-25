Home News Twitter study finds ML algos favour politicians, right leaning content
- In a blog post earlier this week, the company announced that this research showed that its machine learning algorithms amplify political content disproportionately.
- The company didn’t mention which news outlets were examined.
- Twitter said that the study only identified that political content is amplified on the platform, but establishing why these patterns occur is a whole other problem.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.