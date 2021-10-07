Twitter will now warn you before you participate in a conversation that could get heated

In its battle to add more “Social privacy” upgrades to its platform and make Twitter a better place, the blue bird company announced a new feature they’re testing that will let people know whether they’re about to engage with a conversation that can lift everyone’s spirit, or if it could get ‘intense.

A few months ago, for example, researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter was planning some different labels according to people’s tweets.

Leaving conversations: Users will be given the option to remove themselves from a public conversation on Twitter.