Home News Two proposals for digital assets have been approved by the European Council.
- On Wednesday, the European Council, which guides the EU’s political agenda, announced its position on the Markets in Crypto Assets framework and the Digital Operational Resilience Act.
- The European Council’s own MiCA negotiation mandate, which is over 400 pages long, suggests that the EU will not be relaxing its stance on asset-referenced token issuers.
- The European Commission released the MiCA framework in September 2020, as part of its larger digital finance initiative.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.