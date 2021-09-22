U.S. to donate millions more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to poorer nations

HomeNewsU.S. to donate millions more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to poorer nations
The move announced Wednesday represents an expansion of the companies’ existing agreement with the U.S. government to provide extra vaccine doses at a not-for-profit price for less-advantaged nations, and brings the total number of doses to be supplied for donation to these countries to a billion.
Deliveries of the initial 500 million doses began in August, and the total 1 billion doses under the expanded agreement are expected to be delivered by the end of Sept. 2022, the company added.