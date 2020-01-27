Uber Eats India witnessed 1M players of Instagram Stories AR game

Uber Eats India last month created an augmented reality (AR) game for Instagram Stories that saw more than 1 million players vying for a chance to win a year of free food.

The AR game relied on the app’s face-scanning features to tell when entrants blinked to score points — and when they blinked at the wrong time, which counted against the limit of three lives.

The prize of free food was another key incentive in driving engagement with potential customers, while helping to build an Instagram following for Uber Eats India.