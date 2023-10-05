Menu
Uber launches doorstep package return service
October 5, 2023
Uber Technologies is planning to have its drivers pick up return packages from customers’ homes.
This new service aims to simplify the return process for users.
The service is part of Uber’s ongoing efforts to expand its offerings.
5/5
