Uber will soon launch Uber Money in India. That is, a lending product for its driver partners (and maybe for end users?)

This (Uber Money) Hyderabad-based team will also play an essential role in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings, updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers, along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for Uber riders [official blog].

With WhatsApp Pay getting permission to launch to 10 million users – what do you think Paytm and others should be focused on? What’s their moat?