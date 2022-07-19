Uber to Pay $2.2M to Reimburse Riders With Disabilities Who Were Overcharged

Uber is settling a Justice Department lawsuit accusing the company of overcharging riders with disabilities. The ridesharing company has agreed to pay at least $2.2 million to passengers who were charged wait time fees despite disabilities that required more time to enter a vehicle.

The payout includes nearly $1.74 million for over 1,000 riders who complained about the fees and $500,000 for “other harmed individuals.” Uber will also offer credits to more than 65,000 people who’ve obtained waivers for wait time fees, all of whom will receive double the wait time fees they were charged.