Subscribe

UIDAI Appoints Axis Bank’s Neelkanth Mishra as Part-time Chairperson

  • Neelkanth Mishra of Axis Bank appointed as the part-time chairperson of UIDAI.
  • Kotak Mahindra’s Nilesh Shah and IIT Delhi’s Prof Mausam named as part-time UIDAI members.
  • Mishra, Shah, and Mausam’s tenure are for three years or up to 65 years old.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »