UIDAI Appoints Axis Bank’s Neelkanth Mishra as Part-time Chairperson
Neelkanth Mishra of Axis Bank appointed as the part-time chairperson of UIDAI.
Kotak Mahindra’s Nilesh Shah and IIT Delhi’s Prof Mausam named as part-time UIDAI members.
Mishra, Shah, and Mausam’s tenure are for three years or up to 65 years old.
August 22, 2023
