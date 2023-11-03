UK and US lead global efforts in AI regulation and safety

- The UK’s AI Safety Institute, a global first, will evaluate AI model risks, with support from countries and major AI companies like OpenAI and DeepMind.
- The Bletchley Declaration, signed by 29 countries, highlights opportunities and risks from AI, emphasizing the need for safety measures for advanced AI models.
- US President Joe Biden’s ‘Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence’ requires AI companies to share safety test results before commercial release.