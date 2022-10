The TUC found that average City bonuses increased by 101% in cash terms between 2008 and 2022, prior to the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announcing plans last month to scrap the bankers’ bonus cap.

The unions’ umbrella body said bonuses in finance sector have reached a record £20,000 a year on average – which is almost one-and-a-half times the average pay collected by teaching assistants.