Subscribe

UK Government Warns Meta Not to Implement E2E Encryption Without Safety Measures

  • The UK government is pressuring Meta not to implement end-to-end encryption on Messenger and Instagram unless certain ‘safety measures’ are incorporated.
  • UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman criticized Meta’s proposal to expand its use of encryption without safety measures arguing it would hinder law enforcement’s ability to combat child sexual abuse material.
  • If Meta fails to comply with the Online Safety Bill, telecom regulator Ofcom could fine the company up to 10% of its global annual turnover.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications