UK Government Warns Meta Not to Implement E2E Encryption Without Safety Measures

- The UK government is pressuring Meta not to implement end-to-end encryption on Messenger and Instagram unless certain ‘safety measures’ are incorporated.
- UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman criticized Meta’s proposal to expand its use of encryption without safety measures arguing it would hinder law enforcement’s ability to combat child sexual abuse material.
- If Meta fails to comply with the Online Safety Bill, telecom regulator Ofcom could fine the company up to 10% of its global annual turnover.