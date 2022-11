Months after declaring it was planning a high-level investigation, the UK’s competition authority (CMA) has started looking into the dominance of Apple and Google’s mobile browsers.

The mobile ecosystems of the IT giants, according to browser manufacturers, web developers, and cloud gaming service providers, are hurting their operations, stifling innovation, and driving up unneeded expenses.

