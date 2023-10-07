- Snap is under investigation by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over potential privacy risks posed by its AI chatbot, My AI, particularly to users aged 13 to 17.
- The ICO’s preliminary findings suggest Snap failed to adequately assess privacy risks before launching My AI, but Snap will have a chance to address these concerns before a final decision is made.
- Snap’s AI chatbot has previously faced scrutiny for inappropriate conversations, and if the ICO’s findings result in an enforcement notice, Snap may have to stop offering the chatbot to UK users until privacy issues are resolved.