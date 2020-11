UK to ban all online junk food advertising.

If implemented after 6-weeks consultation, the ban would affect all of digital marketing campaigns.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said: “I am determined to help parents, children and families in the UK make healthier choices about what they eat. We know children spend more time online. Parents want to be reassured they are not being exposed to adverts promoting unhealthy foods, which can affect habits for life.” (via)