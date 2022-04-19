UK users canceled ~1.5M subscriptions to Disney+, Apple TV+ due to inflation

- British households have cancelled video subscriptions in record numbers as they curb non-essential spending to cope with the cost of living squeeze, reinforcing concerns that a pandemic-fuelled boom in streaming is over.
- While 58 per cent of households retain at least one streaming service, a decline of only 1.3 per cent from the end of 2021, the terminations suggest that viewers have become more discerning about subscribing to multiple platforms.
- Among them is Netflix, which recently implemented its second round of UK price increases within 18 months, raising standard monthly subscriptions from £10 to £11.
[Via]