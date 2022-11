UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

This comes hours after he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit. This was their first meeting after the first Indian-origin British PM assumed office last month.

