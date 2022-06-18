Ukraine Joins the European Blockchain Partnership, Becomes Third Country Outside EU to Join

After Norway and Liechtenstein, Ukraine became the third country outside the European Union to join the European Blockchain Partnership (EBP), an initiative derived by 27 member states to deliver cross-border public services.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced the country’s move to join the EBP as an observer on June 17. With the ultimate goal of integrating its digital economic space with the EU, Ukraine plans to expand its interstate blockchain network partnership with other countries.